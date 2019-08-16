Getty Image

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, changes are underway at ESPN. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, ESPN is planning to name Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols as the new hosts of NBA Countdown, the network’s pregame show. Michelle Beadle previously hosted the show.

Taylor and Nichols will reportedly split time as hosts of the show. Taylor was hired by ESPN in 2014 and has worked in a number of on-air roles, most notably as a college football studio analyst. Meanwhile, Nichols has co-hosted ESPN’s weekday NBA show The Jump since it first aired in 2016, and Deitsch reports she’ll stick with the show.

ESPN news: ESPN is planning to name Rachel Nichols & Maria Taylor as the hosts of NBA Countdown for this upcoming season. Formal announcement should come in coming weeks. The expectation, via sources, is both will host the show. They'll split the assignment in some manner. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 16, 2019

Nichols will continue to host The Jump. Regarding other staffers on the show: Chauncey Billups will move from studio to work as a game analyst. Jalen Rose will be back on NBA Countdown. I’m not sure about Paul Pierce for this season. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 16, 2019

While details about who will be joining Nichols and Taylor on NBA Countdown are still being ironed out, the one co-host that won’t be back is Chauncey Billlups. While Deitsch mentioned Billups will become an in-game analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Billups will call Los Angeles Clippers games going forward. This does not, however, necessarily mean the end of his ESPN tenure.