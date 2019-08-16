Rachel Nichols And Maria Taylor Will Reportedly Become The Hosts Of ESPN’s ‘NBA Countdown’

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, changes are underway at ESPN. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, ESPN is planning to name Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols as the new hosts of NBA Countdown, the network’s pregame show. Michelle Beadle previously hosted the show.

Taylor and Nichols will reportedly split time as hosts of the show. Taylor was hired by ESPN in 2014 and has worked in a number of on-air roles, most notably as a college football studio analyst. Meanwhile, Nichols has co-hosted ESPN’s weekday NBA show The Jump since it first aired in 2016, and Deitsch reports she’ll stick with the show.

While details about who will be joining Nichols and Taylor on NBA Countdown are still being ironed out, the one co-host that won’t be back is Chauncey Billlups. While Deitsch mentioned Billups will become an in-game analyst, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Billups will call Los Angeles Clippers games going forward. This does not, however, necessarily mean the end of his ESPN tenure.

