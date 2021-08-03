Getty Image
Report: Robin Lopez Signed A Contract With The NBA Team Closest To Disney World

Robin Lopez hit the free agent market after a productive season with the Washington Wizards, largely in a role where he came off the bench and gave the team a veteran presence on its second unit. On Tuesday, we learned where Lopez is headed to next, and really, he could not be heading to a better spot.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA’s most well-documented lover of all things Disney, will sign a contract with the Orlando Magic. It’s not a long-term deal, as Lopez is reportedly set to make $5 million for the 2021-22 season before hitting unrestricted free agency again.

Going through all the times that Lopez has expressed his love of Disney would take 10,000 or so words. Instead, here is a collection of some of the high points, like the time he used Goofy in a special Disney edition of the board game Clue…

…or the time he got his hands on the jacket Dick Van Dyke wore in Mary Poppins.

Back in 2019, Lopez famously (and unknowingly) purchased rare items that were stolen from Disney, and more recently, he’s used his Twitter account to get into debates about Disney movies.

As for his favorite moment in a Disney park, Lopez and his twin brother, Brook, appeared in a video to lay this all out — Robin told a story about going to Animal Kingdom and riding a roller coaster a lot.

Anyway, the basketball fit is a good one — the Magic have a ton of young dudes, and Lopez gives them a veteran frontcourt presence to help shepherd guys like Wendell Carter Jr and Chuma Okeke. But ultimately, anything that gets Robin Lopez to Disney more frequently is something we can get behind 100 percent.

