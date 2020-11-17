The Houston Rockets have been at the center of the basketball universe in recent days following reports that both James Harden and Russell Westbrook would like to get sent elsewhere. Time will tell what happens with those two, but on Monday night, word came down that the team is planning on moving one of their most important role players.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, three-and-D ace Robert Covington is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers. In exchange, the Rockets will receive the No. 16 pick in this week’s NBA Draft, a future first, and a former Rocket, Trevor Ariza.

The Rockets are finalizing a trade to send Robert Covington to Portland for Trevor Ariza and 2020 first-round pick and 2021 protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

To clarify: The Blazers are sending Houston the 16th pick in Wednesday's draft and another future first-round pick, per sources. Deal can't be finalized until after Wednesday's draft. https://t.co/hvBf6JppS5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020

Bobby Marks of ESPN laid out the financials behind this move.

Trevor Ariza has a $12.8M contract with $1.8M guaranteed. Full amount will get guaranteed (11/20) to make the money work with the Robert Covington $12.1M contract. Ariza on an expiring and Covington under contract thru 2021/22. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 17, 2020

Ariza’s a solid role player who was an important piece of the Rockets’ puzzle during his tenure there — he averaged 12.2 points per game and connected on 35.7 percent of his threes from 2015-18 — and he helped the Blazers following his acquisition during the back half of last season. The move, at least from Houston’s perspective, seems to give them some much-needed Draft capital after much of it was burned in the deal that they made to acquire Westbrook last year.

As for Covington, he’ll serve as a stout perimeter defender and shooter for the Blazers team that desperately needed those last season. He spent time with the Timberwolves and Rockets last year, averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.