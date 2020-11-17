Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Rockets Will Send Robert Covington To Portland For Trevor Ariza And Picks

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Houston Rockets have been at the center of the basketball universe in recent days following reports that both James Harden and Russell Westbrook would like to get sent elsewhere. Time will tell what happens with those two, but on Monday night, word came down that the team is planning on moving one of their most important role players.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, three-and-D ace Robert Covington is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers. In exchange, the Rockets will receive the No. 16 pick in this week’s NBA Draft, a future first, and a former Rocket, Trevor Ariza.

Bobby Marks of ESPN laid out the financials behind this move.

Ariza’s a solid role player who was an important piece of the Rockets’ puzzle during his tenure there — he averaged 12.2 points per game and connected on 35.7 percent of his threes from 2015-18 — and he helped the Blazers following his acquisition during the back half of last season. The move, at least from Houston’s perspective, seems to give them some much-needed Draft capital after much of it was burned in the deal that they made to acquire Westbrook last year.

As for Covington, he’ll serve as a stout perimeter defender and shooter for the Blazers team that desperately needed those last season. He spent time with the Timberwolves and Rockets last year, averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×