Report: Russell Westbrook Wants A Trade Out Of Houston

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, a report indicated that both James Harden and Russell Westbrook had approached the Houston Rockets with some concerns about the direction of the franchise. Less than one day later and a member of that dynamic duo reportedly would like to leave the franchise altogether.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Westbrook would like for his tenure with the team — which has lasted one season following his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer — to come to an end.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

Charania wrote that “Westbrook has informed team officials that he has been uneasy about the team’s accountability and culture, and has a desire to return to his prior, floor-general role in Oklahoma City.”

Westbrook and the Thunder parted ways last offseason following 11 seasons. After the team opted to trade Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook was sent to Houston to compete for a ring alongside his old pal, Harden. The deal meant Chris Paul and a collection of draft picks went to Oklahoma City in return.

Westbrook had his ups and down last season. He really struggled to get used to his new digs, but following the Rockets’ decision to embrace center-less basketball, he thrived, attacking the rim with aplomb and looking like the best version of himself. While he struggled during the NBA’s Orlando Bubble following a bout with COVID-19, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.6 steals in 35.9 minutes per game. It is unclear where he would like to go, but whatever team acquires him will have to take on his monstrous contract — Westbrook is owed about $41 million next year $43.8 million in 2021-22, and has a player option worth $46.7 million in 2022-23.