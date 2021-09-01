Ben Simmons trade rumors are heating back up after a report indicated he told the Philadelphia 76ers he wants to play elsewhere so badly that he is not going to show up to training camp. One of the teams listed among the favorites to bring him on board is the Sacramento Kings, but there appears to be a bit of a gulf between what Philly wants and what Sacramento will give up.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, the Sixers want to get back one of the Kings’ two young standout guards, De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton, in a potential deal. The issue: Sacramento does not want to part ways with them, and instead has its eyes on a different deal.

As for Sacramento, sources have suggested the 76ers would only be willing to consider an offer that includes De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings are unlikely to part with either player, but they can offer Buddy Hield, a prolific 3-point shooter who would space the floor for Joel Embiid; Marvin Bagley III, a former No. 2 pick who has yet to reach his potential; and other assets, including multiple first-round draft picks.

Hield’s name always seems to pop up in trade rumblings when the Kings are involved, and while he’s by no means a bad player, all the reporting around a Simmons trade seems to indicate that they’re setting their sights on an All-Star-level player. Hield’s shooting would do well in Philly, and betting on Bagley’s talent along with a collection of picks is understandable. The disconnect appears to be that the Sixers want all of that in addition to Fox or Haliburton, and don’t view that package as nearly enough to convince them to part way with Simmons, at least for now.