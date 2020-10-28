The Philadelphia 76ers’ front office is about to get a new boss. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers are on the verge of coming to a deal with now-former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, which will hand the reins of the team’s basketball operations over to him.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced talks on a deal to hire Daryl Morey to oversee the franchise's basketball operations, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

As Wojnarowski explained, this deal should come to fruition soon, and while he’ll take over basketball operations, general manager Elton Brand’s job is not in jeopardy.

A deal is expected to be finalized in the next few days, and Sixers GM Elton Brand is expected to remain in his current position, sources said. https://t.co/fHb5Mds9yG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

Conversations with the Sixers and Daryl Morey started shortly after his departure from Houston, escalated in recent days and will culminate with Morey becoming the Sixers new President, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers and Morey have a strong relationship and history together. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

The news was eventually confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Former Rockets GM Daryl Morey will sign a five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers as soon as this weekend to run the franchise’s basketball operations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 28, 2020

Morey’s tenure with the Rockets came to its end earlier this offseason following the team’s departure from the NBA’s Orlando Bubble. While it was believed that Morey would take some time after a mutual parting of ways in Houston to recharge, he’ll land on his feet in a fascinating situation. Morey is the league’s most tried-and-true believes in letting numbers dictate decisions, of course, but he’s also a firm believer that teams need stars to win, and Philadelphia has two of the brightest young standouts in the league in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The team had also reportedly pursued him in the past, although that never came to fruition.

It also begs mentioning that Morey is not afraid to take swings in free agency and on the trade block in the pursuit of a championship, and with Philadelphia’s … let’s call it clunky roster, the potential to make major moves in the lead-up to the 2020 season seems likely. Regardless, several years after Sam Hinkie, the architect of The Process and a Morey disciple, left the organization, the Sixers have decided to bring his old boss on board.