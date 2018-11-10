Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers have won the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes. After weeks upon weeks of one of the weirdest trade sagas in recent NBA memory, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to send Butler back to the Eastern Conference. While a few pieces are moving in the deal, the main players heading back to Minnesota are Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

Still, while both of them are solid players, neither of them are Butler, a game-changing wing who is capable of taking over on both ends of the floor. There are some questions about how he’ll fit alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons since he’s not much of a shooter, but apparently, the Sixers aren’t concerned about that long term.

How do we know? Well, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it’s something we can safely assume, as the sides reportedly expect to come to terms on an extension when Butler hits free agency this summer.