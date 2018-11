Getty Image

The Jimmy Butler saga is reportedly on the verge of coming to an end. According to a report by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal to appease Butler’s trade request, which was made earlier this year. In a bit of a twist, Butler is heading to a team that will have legitimate championship aspirations with him on board.

That team? The Philadelphia 76ers.