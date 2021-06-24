At one point, the 2021 NBA free agent class looked like it was going to be immense, but due to a number of players signing contract extensions, that isn’t necessarily the case. Still, there are some pretty good players who are free to change teams in the coming months, with Spencer Dinwiddie among the names on that list.

Dinwiddie is slated to hit free agency after declining to pick up his player option for the 2021-22 campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. He’d be a good fit for a number of teams that could use a lead ball-handler/playmaker, although according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Dinwiddie would like one of two things to happen.

Dinwiddie, however, is unlikely to return to the Nets after taking a below-market-value three-year deal worth $34 million. A source told The Daily News the combo guard wants to go home, or “wants the bag.” “Home is the preferred destination,” the source told The Daily News. “But he wants to secure his financial future, too.”

A native of Los Angeles, it’s not hard to imagine how Dinwiddie would be a great fit on either the Clippers or Lakers, as both teams could use someone who can either initiate the offense or play next to their collections of stars, should he opt to go to one of those teams. Dinwiddie is coming off of a torn ACL that forced him to miss all but three games this season.