The New Orleans Pelicans search for a new head coach has gone pretty slowly, as the team parted ways with Alvin Gentry at the end of the Pels’ stay in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble nearly two months ago. Not much has been reported about where they’re looking to go in their search, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, a rising star in the broadcasting game is looking to return to the bench.

Wojnarowski reports that New Orleans has four finalists listed for the position, one of whom is current Turner broadcaster and former Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy.

Stan Van Gundy is meeting with New Orleans Pelicans officials today, emerging as one of four expected finalists for the franchise’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2020

Van Gundy isn’t the only name on the list of finalists that has been reported — Woj also brings word that Tyronn Lue, the former Cavaliers coach and current Clippers assistant who has seemingly been linked with every open job this offseason, is also in contention.

Another New Orleans finalist — Clippers assistant Ty Lue — has a meeting set for this week too, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/kVZdG9rKek — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2020

While it’s hardly a surprise that Van Gundy, who spoke candidly about his struggles being out of a job following his ouster in Detroit, would want a new gig, it is slightly surprising in a few ways. One is the suddenness of this, as his name hadn’t really been circulating prior to this report. The other is that he’s not the Van Gundy whose name has been bandied about as a potential head coaching candidate, as his brother, Jeff, has had that distinction for much of the offseason.

Still, Van Gundy impressed with his ability to break down Xs and Os as an in-game analyst for Turner, and while his tenure in Detroit didn’t end particularly well, his main issue appeared to be his struggles as one of the team’s decision-makers in the front office oftentimes getting in the way of what he was able to accomplish as a head coach.