The Thunder Reportedly Have A Gigantic Asking Price In A Potential Steven Adams Trade

Steven Adams is one of the last men standing following Oklahoma City’s fire sale this summer. Despite moving both Paul George and Russell Westbrook via trades, the Thunder have held onto Adams, who enters this season as the player who has played the most games for the organization of anyone on the roster.

Still, Adams did see his name pop up in trade rumblings this summer. Even before the George and Westbrook deals, Adams was among those whose name was floated as one that was on the market while Oklahoma City was looking to build around their two former stars. Now that the Thunder are in full-blown asset acquisition mode, Adams is still on the trade block.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, though, the Thunder are running into issues because of what they want in return for the big man.

Sources told Heavy.com that the Thunder are seeking a draft pick, a young player and salary relief for Adams. “They set the price too high,” one league executive said. “That’s what you’d expect and maybe it will drop as the year goes on. It’s tough to take on his contract (two years, $53 million remaining) and give up picks and players. Most teams are pretty well set at the center spot now, you have a big guy and you have your small lineup. You can’t just take on a contract like that. There isn’t a big number of teams who could take him.”

Deveney mentioned Boston and Dallas as teams that had interest in Adams at one point, but now, the report indicates Sacramento as the team viewed as the favorite to land the big man. The thought of an Adams and De’Aaron Fox pick-and-roll combination is nothing short of fascinating, and watching Adams and Marvin Bagley inhale rebounds would be a joy. This may all be premature, but for a team with a need at center as the year progresses, there won’t be many options on the trade block better than Adams.