Steven Adams Is Reportedly Among Those The Thunder Are Willing To Trade To Get Out Of The Luxury Tax

06.19.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

 

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a projected payroll of $146.9 million next season, and with the NBA luxury tax threshold coming in at $132 million, the Thunder will be paying the tax again after already recording the highest luxury tax payment in league history last season.

It would be one thing if Oklahoma City was a perennial contender, making that bill easier to stomach, but the Thunder haven’t won a playoff series since Kevin Durant defected for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Oklahoma City has holes throughout its roster, specifically the team’s need for shooting, and the Thunder only have 11 players under contract next season, so the tax bill could get even higher.

As a result, the Oklahoma City front office is getting proactive about reducing the team’s total salary ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft. According to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated, not only is the team’s first-round draft pick on the table, but the Thunder are also willing to part with starting center Steven Adams, as well as Andre Roberson and Dennis Schröder.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSteven Adams
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP