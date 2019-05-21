Richard Jefferson’s Tweets Tell The Sad Story Of The Warriors-Blazers Series

05.21.19 33 mins ago

Getty Image

Three times the Golden State Warriors found themselves down by 17 points or more in their Western Conference Finals matchup with the Portlands Trail Blazers. And three times the Warriors erased that deficit with a second half bludgeoning.

The Warriors are on their way to a fifth consecutive NBA Finals after completing their sweep of the Blazers on Monday night, coming back from 17 points down in the second half to force overtime, where they escaped with a 119-117 victory. When the Blazers were up big, former Cleveland Cavalier and NBA champion Richard Jefferson tweeted the following.

