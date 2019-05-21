Getty Image

When the Golden State Warriors pulled off a comeback victory in Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers, the result of the Western Conference Finals was no longer in significant doubt. Still, there was work to be done for the reigning champs and, during Monday’s Game 4 face-off, the Blazers left nothing in the tank in pushing the Warriors to the brink. In the end, however, Golden State prevailed with a 119-117 overtime victory and that spelled the end of Portland’s season in sweep fashion.

The pace was blistering at the outset, with both sides zooming to strong offensive starts. Portland and Golden State each started with 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and defense was optional.