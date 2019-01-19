Rick Carlisle Believes ‘Business Stuff’ Is Keeping Dennis Smith Jr. Away From The Mavs

The situation in Dallas with Dennis Smith Jr. keeps getting weirder by the day. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the organization was fielding trade offers for the talented and athletic second-year guard amid the emergence of Luka Doncic, reinforcing the perception that the two may not be a viable long-term pairing.

The Mavs, however, immediately tried to quash those rumors, insisting that keeping Smith in Dallas is their “Plan A.” But Smith has now missed four consecutive games due to back soreness and another unspecified illness, the questions surrounding which prompted head coach Rick Carlisle to deliver an impromptu message to Smith during a media scrum Friday: he’d welcome him back to the team with open arms.

Carlisle, to his credit, has had nothing but positive things to say about Smith, calling him a team player and heralding the tremendous progress he’s made as a player during his season and a half with the Mavericks. But he also hazarded the opinion that Smith’s camp might be leading him astray as some sort of power move to gain leverage in a possible trade scenario.

