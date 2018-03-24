Rob Gronkowski And Shaq Had An Impromptu Dance Off At Miami Music Week

#Shaq
03.24.18 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t made a decision about his NFL future, but he does know one thing: he wants to get out and dance.

Shaquille O’Neal took a break from his on-air persona on Inside the NBA to perform during Miami Music Week on Friday night, and it was a party that appeared to go late into the night. Shaq posted a video on early Saturday morning where he and what looks like Von Miller watched the New England Patriots tight end breaking it down on the dance floor.

Gronkowski, shirtless and wearing sweatpants and an Arizona Wildcats hat, is encouraged by the DJ to start grinding to ‘Aww Skeet Skeet’ by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz. The video, of course, has some NSFW language in the lyrics and commentary, but it’s probably worth watching to see Shaq blow up Gronk’s spot on the dance floor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq
TAGSROB GRONKOWSKIShaqVON MILLER

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP