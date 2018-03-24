Rob Gronkowski And Shaq Had An Impromptu Dance Off At Miami Music Week

Getty Image

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t made a decision about his NFL future, but he does know one thing: he wants to get out and dance.

Shaquille O’Neal took a break from his on-air persona on Inside the NBA to perform during Miami Music Week on Friday night, and it was a party that appeared to go late into the night. Shaq posted a video on early Saturday morning where he and what looks like Von Miller watched the New England Patriots tight end breaking it down on the dance floor.

Gronkowski, shirtless and wearing sweatpants and an Arizona Wildcats hat, is encouraged by the DJ to start grinding to ‘Aww Skeet Skeet’ by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz. The video, of course, has some NSFW language in the lyrics and commentary, but it’s probably worth watching to see Shaq blow up Gronk’s spot on the dance floor.