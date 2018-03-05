Robert Sacre Participated In Japan’s B-League Dunk Contest And Had Some Trouble

03.04.18 5 days ago

reddit/r/TraeRoyalty

Robert Sacre was the 60th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, spending four years with the Lakers before signing with the Pelicans as a free agent in 2016 before eventually being cut in training camp.

Since then, you probably haven’t thought a ton about the former Gonzaga big man and Lakers reserve, but he’s still playing professional hoops overseas in Japan’s B-League. As reddit user r/TraeRoyalty found, Sacre is not only an All-Star in Japan but he’s also competing in dunk contests.

The latter part may be a surprise, considering Sacre was not considered among the NBA’s high flyers as a big man during his time with the Lakers. That’s not to say Sacre can’t dunk, but he’s not someone you’d call bouncy with the kind of hops you’d expect to see in a dunk contest, but there he was, participating in the 2018 B-League dunk contest. . Sacre seemed to be approaching the dunk contest casually, but maybe a bit too casually as his first dunk attempt resulted in him getting stuffed by the rim.

Around The Web

TAGSdunk contestROBERT SACRE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP