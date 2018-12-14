Getty Image

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was potentially threatening to move the franchise away from the city if Phoenix would not approve arena renovations. With haste, Sarver was lambasted across the sports (and political) world when this came to light and, on Wednesday, there was even pushback as part of a Phoenix City Council meeting (h/t Deadspin).

Sarver, ostensibly aware of the reaction, took to the Suns’ official Twitter account on Thursday evening and released a video statement.