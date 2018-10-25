The Rockets Are Reportedly Offering Four First-Round Picks In Their Latest Attempt To Land Jimmy Butler

10.25.18 31 mins ago

Getty Image

By all accounts, things have fallen stagnant on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ attempts to trade Jimmy Butler. Following things falling through between Minnesota and the Miami Heat, the rumor was that the trade market for the All-Star guard was non-existent, partly because the Timberwolves’ asking price for Butler was breathtakingly high.

The Houston Rockets were viewed as a team that could make a big move, as general manager Daryl Morey is known for his desire to do whatever it takes to acquire stars and, if all goes right, win a championship. While the team apparently didn’t want to part ways with both Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker in their pursuit of Butler, a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicates they might go in a different direction.

According to Wojnarowski, the Rockets have tried to get talks going again, offering an astounding four future first-round NBA Draft picks in exchange for Butler.

