Getty Image

The NBA’s regular season, for some, is a gigantic slog, which is becoming more and more of a talking point among the league and basketball fans because teams are increasingly finding ways to game the system so players aren’t spending 82 games firing on all cylinders before, potentially, another 28 games in the postseason. That is, objectively, a whole lot of basketball.

Last year led to the term “load management” coming to the forefront, in which players would just sit out games so their bodies could rest and not get worn down with an eye on the playoffs. It most certainly had its detractors, but the proof is in the pudding, and seeing as how the team that made up the term (the Toronto Raptors) won a ring and were led by the guy (Kawhi Leonard) for whom the term was basically invented, we can say, at the very least, that it has its benefits.

The downside, some would argue, is that it hurts the quality of basketball during the regular season and makes it so fans who pay for tickets to see stars might miss out. Those people probably got pretty upset at the answer that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey gave to Dan Patrick about using load management as a reason to rest James Harden and Russell Westbrook during the regular season.