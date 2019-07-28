Getty Image

One of the more surprising deals of the summer had to be when the Rockets traded Chris Paul, only one year into a new max contract, to the now rebuilding Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

There had been murmurs of Paul’s unhappiness in Houston with performance and chemistry, but the Rockets were coming off two seasons where they pushed the Warriors in the playoffs. Earlier in the summer, GM Daryl Morey shut down rumors Paul would be traded and, with Kevin Durant heading to Brooklyn, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for the Rockets to possibly get over the hump and win the West.

So when the trade was announced it was an immediate surprise. Westbrook and Harden were paired together again? Paul was being sent to Oklahoma City? How was any of this even possible? Well, according to Daryl Morey it almost wasn’t possible. Morey told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle that the deal was very close to not happening. Some last second changes to the deal saved it when both sides decided that they would rather get a deal done than settle with where they were at.