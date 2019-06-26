Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to pair Jimmy Butler with James Harden and Chris Paul, but because of their lack of salary cap space, the way for them to pull that off would be for Butler to force a sign-and-trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The issue is that Houston would have to trade some combination of Clint Capela, Eric Gordon, and P.J. Tucker, but there are reasons to believe they wouldn’t be perfect fits in Philly. As such, a new report indicates that the Rockets are looking around to see if they can get anything for that trio of players.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN bring word that Capela, Gordon, and Tucker are very much on the trade block, with Houston trying to get their hands on a first round pick for any of them that could be flipped for Butler.