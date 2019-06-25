Getty Image

While guys like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are viewed as the crown jewels of the 2019 NBA free agency class, there are plenty of other players who will assuredly command max contracts around the league. One such player is Jimmy Butler, and according to a new report, a team that was interested in acquiring him back when the Minnesota Timberwolves were looking to trade him will once again swing for the fences.

Adrian Wojnarowski brings word that the Houston Rockets want to get the All-Star wing. The issue is that the Rockets do not have the money needed to get a player of Butler’s caliber, which leads to their preferred mechanism to get him: a sign-and-trade.

Per the report from Woj, Houston hopes to convince Butler to go to Philadelphia to ask for a sign-and-trade, as the Sixers can give him a deal and flip him at the risk of him leaving the team for nothing. The issue is that Philly also wants to bring Butler back, and is willing to fork out a ton of cash to do it.