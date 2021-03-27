The world of basketball and the world of music intersect pretty frequently for one reason or another. Our latest example of this came on Saturday afternoon thanks to new Toronto Raptor Rodney Hood, although it had nothing to do with him dropping a mixtape or deciding to produce an album or anything like that.

Back in June, a since-deleted post by our pal Marco Romo of Five Reasons Sports Network caught the attention of Paramore singer Hayley Williams. In it, Williams revealed that her childhood neighbor in Meridian, Mississippi, was named Rodney, helped teach her how to dance, and “may be an nba player now.”

Now, Hood is the only current NBA player from Meridian, and since the only other Rodney in the NBA is from Maryland (Rodney McGruder), we can probably make an assumption here. Anyway, some time passed, and then Hood got traded to the Raptors, where he was asked about this. Dime pal Blake Murphy of The Athletic, who I lovingly say is the NBA reporter most likely to remember that Williams tweet, brought it to Hood’s attention during his first meeting with the media up north.

Hood revealed two things: 1. He did not realize his neighbor grew up to be the lead singer of Paramore and, 2. He can’t dance.

I asked Rodney Hood about this. He had no idea that his neighbor Hayley is now @yelyahwilliams. Also says he can't dance, but he'll take credit. Rodney Hood, punk influencer. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 27, 2021

Here’s the video of Rodney Hood answering my homie ⁦@BlakeMurphyODC⁩’s question about ⁦@yelyahwilliams c-walk⁩ story that she tweeted to my old account. It was adorable even if Rodney couldn’t remember. pic.twitter.com/vvsLxWthsZ — E'Twaun Paramoore (Suspended Edition) (@MarcoRomo_) March 27, 2021

This is now the best story in the NBA. Once bands can begin touring safely again, I sincerely hope Hood and Williams are reunited during a concert in Toronto.