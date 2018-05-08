Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers rolled past the Toronto Raptors in dominant fashion and the team, led by LeBron James, is considered to be the favorite to reach the NBA Finals, regardless of which team meets them in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, one player is seemingly not thrilled with his place in the overall hierarchy and things reportedly came to a head during the fourth quarter of Game 4 against Toronto.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic brings word that Rodney Hood, who was acquired by the Cavs in February, refused to enter the game when asked to do so by head coach Tyronn Lue.