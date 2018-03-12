Roger Mason Jr. Reportedly Has Been Fired As BIG3 Commissioner Amid Corruption Allegations

#Ice Cube
03.12.18

Getty Image

The BIG3 is back in the news this week as Ice Cube’s star-studded summer hoops tournament announced its full schedule for its much-anticipated season two return on Monday. The league promises to be bigger and better this time around, with several new cities added to the tour and a bevy of former NBA stars slated to join the fun.

The BIG3 is also undergoing some major changes at the upper management level as they head into their second season. Commissioner Roger Mason Jr. has apparently been fired amid an investigation of corruption charges involving the Qatari investors who originally pledged millions to help fund the venture, according to TMZ Sports.

Ice Cube, who founded the BIG3, will take over as the commissioner in the interim as the table appears to be set for a lengthy legal battle as the league has already filed a lawsuit against the investors in question.

