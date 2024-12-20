Ron Holland And Jordan Clarkson Got Ejected For Squaring Up To Fight

The Jazz and Pistons met on Thursday night in a game few had circled on the night’s schedule, but it became a fascinating game for a few reasons. To start, the Jazz jumped out to a shocking 48-19 lead after the first quarter, with the Pistons pulling back some with a 35-19 second quarter.

In the third quarter, things settled into to a competitive contest and late in the quarter things got heated. Paul Reed bumped into Jordan Clarkson a couple times after a bucket, which Clarkson took exception to. Reed continued up the floor, but rookie Ron Holland stepped in his place and squared up with Clarkson, as both put their fists up ready to squabble before teammates and referees quickly separated them.

Unsurprisingly, that earned both players an early exit, as while neither threw a punch, the league tends to frown on squaring up to fight. You can get away with going face-to-face or chest-to-chest with some pushing, but once you put fists up ready to fight that puts it at a different level. Clarkson finished the game with 3 points and 5 assists in 13 minutes, while Holland had 4 points and 3 rebounds in 12 minutes of action before taking an early exit to the locker room.