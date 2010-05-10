Rondo and Nash carry the day, plus the unlikeliest sweep

For different reasons, Sunday saw two of the best point guard performances you’ll ever see in the playoffs. In Boston, Rajon Rondo completely and utterly dominated the Cavs in every facet of basketball, while in San Antonio, Steve Nash forever linked himself to Rocky Balboa while knocking off the Suns’ version of Ivan Drago … Rondo put up numbers only Oscar Robertson can identify with, dropping 29 points, 18 boards and 13 assists while the Celtics pulled even with the Cavs at 2-2. Everything that went wrong for Boston in the Game 3 blowout the other night was turned around in this one: LeBron couldn’t hit from outside, and the C’s were able to maintain after Cleveland got out to a hot start and not mentally check out. It was still up for grabs going into the fourth when Boston went on a 10-0 run to start the quarter. The Cavs got within a single possession a couple of times, but Rondo’s offensive rebound and putback in traffic with 1:30 to go was the dagger, putting Boston up seven … While KG, Pierce and Ray were in and out with foul trouble, Rondo consistently dominated. He was carving up Cleveland’s D to get into the lane and finding impossible passing lanes, and that’s when he wasn’t delivering pinpoint long-range dimes and scoring himself in transition. Tony Allen was big with 15 points off the bench, finishing some of Rondo’s passes with acrobatic finishes … That Antawn Jamison dunk on Kendrick Perkins was crazy. We haven’t seen him get up like that since UNC … Whether intentional or not, LeBron (22 pts, 9 rebs, 8 asts) has pulled off quite a trick: Every average/bad game he has will get blamed on his sore elbow, while every good game is considered that much more impressive because of the elbow. Yesterday was one of the bad-elbow games. ‘Bron wasn’t in attack mode like in Game 3, however he did have one block on Ray Allen where he slapped the ball into the Cleveland bench like it had been shot out of a t-shirt gun. But one time LBJ was measuring Rondo for a chase-down block when Rondo faked him in mid-air and dumped it behind his back to Tony Allen for the bucket … Catching a Tim Duncan elbow in the third quarter of last night’s Suns/Spurs Game 4, Steve Nash left the court bleeding above his right eye and came back with the wound sutured and taped up. The eye only got worse, though, and by the time Nash (20 pts, 9 asts) was putting the finishing touches on the NBA’s most unlikely sweep of the last 5-6 years at least, the eye was completely shut. Nash’s left eye was open normally, but with the other one closed and the eyebrow covered with a flesh-colored bandage, he looked like an extra from The Crazies … The Suns were up 11 in the third quarter before San Antonio went on an 11-0 run to tie it sparked by Tony Parker (22 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts). With nine minutes left in the fourth, Nash hit a walk-up three to break a tie, and Phoenix led the rest of the way. Down the stretch Nash was beating TP at his own game, getting into the paint for pull-ups, and-ones and one-hand floaters. Amar’e Stoudemire (29 pts) added three jumpers off pick-and-pops to help stretch the lead, and Jason Richardson‘s triple to beat the shot clock and put Phoenix up 10 with two minutes left was the dagger … Well, almost. Parker, Manu Ginobili and George Hill didn’t let it end that easy, scoring some quick buckets to keep the Spurs within range. Hill then hit a three with 26 seconds left to cut the Suns’ lead to three, and Amar’e fouled him in the process. The free throw made it a two-point game, but Grant Hill made his FT’s on the other end, and Manu missed a three that sealed it … Just like it was the entire series, the Spurs just couldn’t get the bounces to go their way. When they needed that one crucial rebound, Duncan (17 pts, 8 rebs, 3 blks) would get a hand on it but couldn’t secure it. When they needed that one big corner three, they bricked it. When they needed a score, they’d commit a turnover. It just wasn’t gonna happen for them this year … Question of the night for Manu during the post-game press conference: “Were you able to, um, play your complete game, um, post-nose?” Unless this was a Michael Jackson interview, that one came out wrong … Dime reader sh!tfaced probably put it best: “Nash is the best one-eyed PG in the league. No question.” … We’re out like San Antone …
The spurs, that killed the mavs, got swept by the suns? Get this after the game Ginobili got quoted saying that they played “great” defense on him! the suns. Wow. Will they beat the Lakers? Hecks no. But Jared Dudley sure enough look like Drake from the Sprite commercial. “Its far from Over!!!”
Rondo reminds me of the Green Goblin when he holds palms the basketball like the Green Goblin palms his pumpkin bombs…
didnt see the sweep coming at all.
But the Lakers are a different beast altogether plus Kobe and the Suns have sum history also. Who knows man, could just be the sun’s year
aight.. what were the odds of the sweep, someone, anyone??? and ‘if he had a J he’d be unstoppable’, Rondo is the top dog of that club. his dimes look so easy. for a pg he has huge hands which he puts to good use. we need to get some measurements.
and i’m more of a lebron stan than hater but elbow gate stinks if you ask me.
Damn,it’s good to be right. I said Suns in 6, they took it in 4. Lots of fools laughed at me, now I’m the one laughing.
And anyone else thought of all the owning Spurs had done to the Suns the minute Nash took it in the eye? I mean come on, the hip check, the suspensions, etc. On my mind, it’s ‘Oh shit, Nash can’t see, THEY WILL LOSE THE NEXT 4 GAMES!!! WHY DO THE BALL ALWAYS BOUNCE THE SPURS’ WAY????’
But daaamn, Nash wouldn’t let his squad lose. Welcome back to the Conf. Finals, Nashty.
And props to the Celts. The more I see this series, the more I can probe that the Celts will win it. Can’t make excuses now, you fucking Bron fanboys. Let’s go. Celts in 7.
Lakeshow84
I don’t need a shout out…one game doesn’t make a player a star.
hey congrats to the suns, i think we need to deport nash but hey they won.
never in 100000000 years did i think i would say this but GO LAKERS! at least against the suns.
orlando is going to win the whole thing though.
Dragic looks like Rob Thomas.
Anyone see the nba.com highlights of the suns game? Clock the girl at 3:22……dang!
@ 7:
Oh yes they would, ranger. YES THEY WOULD. =)
you loser how can you boast about calling the series right… you either callin’ it in 6 or you wouldv’e gotten more props if you would’ve called a sweep
A sweep is more ballsy to say than the safe “6 games”
loser…
P.S. I don’t like you
P.P.S. Orlando is ok, but a bit trashy like Kissimee)
@ 10:
HAHAHAHAHAHA. You don’t like me? Awwwwwww…. NOW I’M GONNA CRY!!!!
Damn, past haters spewed more dangerous poison on me, what do you expect will I don when the hatin’ comes from a fucking nobody like you?
Lebron just isn’t consistent in any way with his j at all, and this is seven years in. The only consistent thing that will happen is the bogus calls going his way. Lebron is literally flopping all over the place. Did anyone see lebron completely hook his defender and then trip over his feet tryna go base-line.? How the f did they call that a foul on the celtics? Ref’s are either paid, getting autographs from lebron, or are blind.
man QQ needs to STFU, comes on here spouting BS and disrespecting others.. a ‘nobody’, this is an internet forum, everyones a nobody, SMH, KMT, deluded little boy!!!
and lol at Rondo offering Parker a hand after he just got the O.rebound then the dagger at the end… just pitiful…
parker refused the hand.. he didn’t want to feel like Marsellus Wallace did takin it from Z in pulp fiction.. lol…
Damn, common sense. Who disrespected who first? Aint doin anything, then this kid called me out. And puhlease, don’t say ‘but yall calling out the cats who dissed the Suns’. Come on. When the Spurs win, yall come out and talk shit to. Shit talking is as common as Bron love here. So I’m my usual shit-talking self, AND TO NO ONE SPECIFICALLY and this kid specifically called me out. So who’s disrespecting who again?
Last time I checked, Nash played for the Suns. Surely you mean “the Spurs version of Ivan Drago”….
real talk.. he did call you out but that ‘nobody’ comment rubbed me the wrong way.. i’m a suns fan BTW. Go SUNS!!!
nothing like a weak ass internet fight between two dorks to start the day.
Suns beat the brakes off the Spurs, plain and simple. I just hope this ushers in the end of the RJ experiment. Spurs need to change a lot of things if they plan on clinging to Duncan’s golden years. Congrats to Steven “Boom Boom”Nashcini for getting over one of the humps and exacting some revenge.
…and Ranger, I would NEVER root for the Lakers. I would rather slice my own ass open with a kitchen knife than see those smug pricks win again
^ dude’s so confused he’s got me thinkin’ he might be the real starbury. In their analogy:
Nash = Rocky
Spurs = Drago…cause Drago the suposedly unbeatable monster that gets beat in the end.
common sense
QQ is always going to talk shit, and then his “impostors” will come talk shit, and it turns into “the shit blizzard”. If you are going to read Dime, you just have to deal with QQ running his yap like a e-thug version of KG.
wOW,, so much for my spurs….
“how many times has a player (of any position) put up at least 29 points, 18 boards and 13 assists in a playoff game since ’91?
None.
Until Rajon Rondo did it Sunday.”
Thats just fucking crazy – now prove it wasn’t some fluke by not getting blown the fuck out next game please?
ha ha ha ha ha ha go suns!
lol
see told ya
Go Suns by the way…Nash is a monster on skates out there
flying by and imposing his will and Suns to the next level…
Dare I say NBA Finals ! (GASP)
I’m not one to trash the refs. It’s a hard enough job as it is, but I saw some calls and non-calls in that Celts/Cavs game that were just ridiculous, and about 99% of them were going the Cavs’ way. The shit they let Lebron James get away with is just crazy.
Go Suns! Lots of people wondered if they would make the playoffs this year. I did too honestly. I’m not sure how they can take it to the Fakers, but at least they will be more rested.
Control don’t be a hater, you have to give Rondo his props. And he had similar games like that throughout the season.
Coming from a Celtic hater- Rondo is legit.
MoxWestCoastRep
He is playing pretty solid, but I am still of the opinion that he isn’t a “superstar” as some people label him. I still think that there are 6-9 other point guards who are better, and could do exactly the same job (or better) if they were in his position. If the guy learns how to shoot, he will be dangerous though, and if he acquires some major head trauma that somehow completely changes his personality so he’s not an absolute douchebag, maybe I could give him those props.
Celts management looking good inking Rondo to a extension during the season. As Bill Simmons wrote, somebody would surely throw a max deal after him!
Nash earned my utmost respect after that game.
Anyone see Rondo throw the ball at Valgina’s crotch but he got up and looked like he didn’t feel a thing?
No Money
Valgina got punched by Ray Allen? right where his nut sack is suppose to be…and it didn’t even cause him to raise an eyebrow. He probably does have a manpussy…
THATS WHATS UP,
i am only rooting lakers to take out the suns. i like orlando to win it all. the celtics cant handle the magic, and the cavs apparently cant handle the celtics. i see a rematch with the magic winning it all.
did you see steve kerr last night after the richardson 3 towards the end? he was nearly screaming “i still have a job!!!!!!!!!” then when the spurs cut it to 2 he had his head in his hands with a “i spoke to soon” look on his face.
on a side note, you can really see how good cut/corner men are in combat sports when you look at nash, 10 minutes after his eye got cut the thing was swollen shut, how many times have you seen mma fighters or boxers get beat down and cut up and their eyes rarely get swollen shut like that. then again, nash is a bleeder.
“Control don’t be a hater, you have to give Rondo his props.”
Really? That’s almost like asking Carlos Boozer to take a paycut. Never gonna happen. Nice try though.
Hah! “Valgina’s crotch” is as oxymoronic as they come. Just ask Ray Allen’s elbow.
Shit, never thought a name like this one would ever actually be mentioned in smack. LOL.
The first deporting incident caused by Phoenix will prolly be on Richard Jefferson out of San Antonio.
lol that was a cheapshot (see comment above mines)
Well I think the best PG in the league debate is settled..Its whoever Mo Williams is guarding. Seriously this dude has gotten completely destroyed every game this post season. How does that happen? They couldn’t find anyone for him to guard yesterday. He was getting smoked by Rondo in 1st, switched him to Jesus and 2nd and got done worse. Yet Mike Brown never thought to just take him out, considering he didn’t really have it going on offense either. Great coaching again from him.
Another thing, all those people saying Derek Fisher is great, etc. No he ain’t. He wouldn’t need to be a last second hero if he tried playing defense during the other 46 minutes of the game. By playing defense, I don’t mean falling over and flopping everytime someone comes near him. He’s been getting burnt completely by every point guard in the league, so much that sometimes when he flops, he isn’t even close to the other guy because they are already gone. Nash is going to murder Fisher. If the Suns beat the Lakers, it will be 100% because Fisher can’t even start to guard Nash, and because Fisher might be one of the only guards Nash could lock down.
RONDOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!
Lakers will handle the Suns and make it to the finals.
The Suns beating the Spurs is the high point of their year.
The Spurs can no longer depend on Duncan to win them series.
lol @ “nothing like a weak ass internet fight between two dorks to start the day.” lol
@ control (post 38)
That’s the funniest shit I read all day. I just can’t believe it came after Fish got 20 on DWill. Here’s the thing tho: Nash is gonna get his on anybody. Parker, Hill, Andre Miller and whoever Portland tried so far. Rippin a player cuz he hits big shots in close games is straight comedy. I love that lol. Like only the Lakers play close games and it’s only because Fish is gettin torched….ok. If the Suns beat the Lakers, it’s because Pau, Odom and Bynum didn’t take advantage of our huge size advantage. Who’s your team anyways? You don’t like Rondo and you don’t like Fish. I’m sure I can find a player on your favorite squad to break down.
Holla back
K Dizzle
I break down players on my own team (Toronto) much harder than teams I am indifferent towards.
Most Laker fans that I see posting bang on Derek as much as people who don’t care, or even hate the Lakers. If you were a true Laker fan than you’d be banging on him too, you think he’s the best option for the Lakers at the point guard position? If I were a Lakers fan I’d be calling for him to be accountable of how horrible he plays for 46 minutes, and most TRUE fans DO call him out on that.
RANGERJOHN, SHUT THE FUCK UP
THAT’S WHATS UP, SHUT THE FUCK UP
ALL YOU SPURS FANS SHUT THE FUCK UP
@ Control
Come on bruh.. at least admit the kid got SKILLZZ..
I cant stand him either as he comes off lightweight dirty (or maybe its his colors) but the kid spearheaded a playoff game with a BIRD type stat line and did it wire to wire..
At least take solice in the fact Varejao looked like everything you said he was.. bad hands, ugly shot, just goofy lookin lol
@ Everyone on Dope
Sorry but the Suns will be lucky to push it to 6..
its about time we had an easy path to the Finals.. No Denver, No San Antonio, No Houston (lol)..
And props to Nash.. You know dude has caused Cuban a couple of sleepless nights on the what couldve been tip.. You think Nash wouldve let Miami win that chip?? Dude took 6 six stitches, had one eye swollen shut, and still came out and willed his team to victory..
THATS HEART..
It all ends here though Phoenix.. Call it payback for our 1st round matchups..
Lakers in 5..
Too bad that smug hitler mustached lil prick bolted town before we could get this.. now its our turn to “Bust em” in the playoffs..
In case anyone hasnt figured it out..
DFish is out there because of his tenacity and toughness.. we have him out there because he is gritty and thats something our team has lacked.. Oh we gritty now but in the past couple of years not so much..
Shoulder check on Scola?? Who does that lol
Bustin big 3’s in Finals games?? Shit F#$K the regular season..
And i think hes showin what grit is all about in the Utah matchup.. BOTTOM LINE is Williams was MURKING the Nuggets and they only happen to have one of the best defensive PG’s in Billups.. This series?? Not so much.. And given his age and history Fish couldve been bowed out and given up less of a fight.. Why hasnt he??
Id call it tenacity..
And why everyone trippin off my boy QQ.. Dont hate cuz your teams looking shaky.. i even heard someone say the Lakers is smug.. FOR REALLY?? i dont see us dancing and doing goofy pregame shit..
@ Control
If I was a true Laker fan, I’d be bangin on my point guard for what purpose? We up 3-0 in a series against the “best point guard in the league” and the guy I should be bangin on just put up 20. I’m a Laker fan from 84 so even though we been feastin lately, I remember the post Magic-pre Van Exel days of Sedale Threatt, Lindsay Hunter, a past his prime Derek Harper and Smush Parker.
Dudes like you talk about Fish like he a superstar that ain’t producin. Let’s clear that shit up. Fish has always, is, will always be a role player who knows his role. He’s never been about numbers, always been about winning. For a 8 yr span, dude locked up points, made every point guard who we played worked for his, and hit some of the biggest shots in PLAYOFF history. Dudes talk like Phil just playin Fish for some bs sentimentality reason. If Farmar and Shannon were so good, you don’t think they’d be playin? All season, haters been rippin on Fish and I been sayin “Wait til the playoffs”. Well, now we here and my man keeps gettin better by the game.
Point blank: any Laker fan that rips on Fish only been a Laker fan since Shaq left or just don’t appreciate the pedigree Fish brings. Dudes keep rippin yet we been in the Finals the last two seasons with a great shot at goin back for thirds and I should rip my point guard who KEEPS steppin up in the biggest moments?
Any basketball fan who rips any point guard for gettin blown by by any other point guard in the nba is a punk and needs to stfu cuz the worst point guard in the league would put 50 on any poster on this site. At least, in his prime, Fish used to clamp on those guys. Now, he 35, and can’t nobody tell me any Laker other than Kobe works harder than Fish. Yeah, he gets lit up sometimes, but look who doin it. Dwill, Westbrook, probably Nash. DWill, Aaron Brooks, Chauncey last playoffs.
I don’t see spurs fans shittin on Duncan for his decrease in production due to age, but it’s ok to rip on Fish even though the team keeps winning? There’s more to this game than scoring and stops. There’s also chemistry and leadership and respect from your teammates.
U got a better option for my Lakers at the point, lemme know…
K Diz
Well, if you compare Derek Fisher to Smush, who might be one of the worst players to actually make the NBA, he’s going to look good. You are right though, the Lakers don’t really have a solid alternative, so it’s not really Derek’s fault. I don’t even disagree with what you are saying, I’m just saying that people are talking like Derek Fisher is a top tier pg just need to stop. Even you admitted he’s just a role player, and that is in itself, my point.
Wow, now i got control on my ass?? WTF? I’ve always been an avid Dime supporter, and yes, I’m opinionated. And Yes, I am a Magic supporter (more like fan4life). And Yes, there have been IMPOSTORS who try to imitate, but can never duplicate. So point blank, i’ll be saying what I want to, and yall can take it for what its worth. If it sounds retarded and insulting, then its probably not really me. If it sounds intelligent and biased towards the magic, then yes, its probably me.
That said:
Journeyman, please fall the hell back.
Common Sense, you do the same.
Yall both some lames.
And Control, Fuck you. No “e-gangster” lingo here. You’re an asshole and i’ll say it straight up.
Lakers over Suns in 6
Boston over Cleveland in 7
Magic over Boston in 6
Magic over Lakers in 6
Will all the real basketball fans please stand up??
And thanks for the support Lakeshow. Its good to see there are still some people who care about these boards.
Lets keep it intelligent and respectful. Represent your city and team with dignity. Spritied competetion doesnt have to turn everyone into assholes.
Thanks again lakeshow.
Hahaha, you gotta take it easy man. It’s nothing but good fun with the regular posters here.