Rudy Gobert is one of the NBA’s most formidable defenders. As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, he’s built a reputation for his hard-nosed efforts to patrol the paint for the Utah Jazz the past few years and was the anchor of the league’s stingiest defense last season.

Part of being a great defender is knowing how to block and alter shots by being physical with opponents without sending them to the line for freebies and putting your team in the penalty in the process.

Gobert has mostly achieved a level of excellence in that regard, but in recent weeks, he’s found himself at odds with the officials for what he perceives as bad calls and unfair treatment. All of that came to head in a game against the Rockets last week, when he was called for a dubious fall on the opening tip and got ejected just a few minutes later for his reaction to another quick foul call.