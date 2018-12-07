Getty Image

Rudy Gobert had an eventful night. Well, he didn’t have an eventful night in the way he usually does, mostly because the Stifle Tower didn’t get the chance to be the game-changing defensive player he’s capable of being at his absolute best for the Utah Jazz. That’s because it took all of three minutes for Utah’s big man to get ejected during the team’s home game against the Houston Rockets.

Things weren’t going well for Gobert in the early going, as he got called for two fouls in the early going. One happened on the opening tip, another happened while James Harden was trying to check him down low. Gobert was heated, which led to this happening.