Russell Westbrook Dedicated His Historic 20-20-20 Game Against The Lakers To Nipsey Hussle

04.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to putting up absolutely insane box scores, but even by the lofty standard set by the former league MVP, he did something amazing on Tuesday night. During the Oklahoma City Thunder’s nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only player in NBA history to have 20 points, assists, and rebounds in a single game.

Westbrook ended the evening with 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists in the Thunder’s 119-103 win. Despite the fact that the game was in hand, Westbrook was in until late in the fourth quarter, as his teammates and the hometown fans obviously wanted him to get the wild box score. With less than a minute left and Westbrook needing a board, he corralled a miss and got the crowd on its feet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSNIPSEY HUSSLEOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP