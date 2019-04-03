Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to putting up absolutely insane box scores, but even by the lofty standard set by the former league MVP, he did something amazing on Tuesday night. During the Oklahoma City Thunder’s nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only player in NBA history to have 20 points, assists, and rebounds in a single game.

Westbrook ended the evening with 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists in the Thunder’s 119-103 win. Despite the fact that the game was in hand, Westbrook was in until late in the fourth quarter, as his teammates and the hometown fans obviously wanted him to get the wild box score. With less than a minute left and Westbrook needing a board, he corralled a miss and got the crowd on its feet.