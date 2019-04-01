Getty Image

Ermias Davidson Asghedom, better known professionally as beloved Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, has died after being shot in front his Marathon clothing store in LA. He was 33. He is survived by two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London. His death was confirmed by NBC News, who reports that he died from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds. TMZ also confirmed.

Nipsey, affectionately referred to in the Crenshaw district of LA where his store is located as Neighborhood Nip, was a fixture of the community, growing up in the area and eventually founding his clothing store there, and buying the remaining storefronts in the plaza surrounding it, which faces the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Both streets figured prominently into his music, as does his upbringing as part of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang that patrols the area.

Nipsey was fresh off the successful run of his first major label album, Victory Lap, which capped a decade of independent releases from the hometown hero, including a pair of mixtapes, Crenshaw and Mailbox Money, that he infamously sold for $100 and $1,000, respectively. Victory Lap was released in partnership with Atlantic Records and earned, among other things, a nomination for the 2019 Best Rap Album Grammy.

Uproxx sends thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.