lebron-pop-out-top
Amazon
DimeMag

LeBron, Russell Westbrook, And Other NBA Stars Pulled Up To Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out In L.A.

Kendrick Lamar has dominated the year in music, as he turned his beef with Drake into chart-topping tracks and a wave of momentum that has been nothing short of incredible.

His final Drake diss, “Not Like Us” produced by Mustard, became an instant L.A. anthem, and gave way to the idea to put on a show in L.A. called The Pop Out, referencing a line from the track. On Wednesday night at the Kia Forum, Kendrick, Mustard, and DJ Hed took the stage with various friends, bringing a ton of stars out both on stage and in the crowd.

Among those were a number of NBA stars with L.A. ties, as some of the biggest names in basketball weren’t going to miss this moment. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and DeMar DeRozan were all on hand, with DeRozan arriving early to support his fellow Compton native.

The livestream showed LeBron and Westbrook vibing during Mustard’s set, as he brought out Tyler the Creator, YG, and more to the Forum stage.

Harden was also in the building with another beard enthusiast, Rick Ross, who had more fun dissing Drake than anyone else and wasn’t going to miss a chance to be at Kendrick’s show.

As plenty of people noted, James’ presence had to have hurt Drake a bit, as the two have been tight in the past, but there LeBron was on the Forum floor as Kendrick performed his “Euphoria” diss in its entirety — with some new lyrics — and the crowd went crazy.

Listen To This
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best R&B Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors