Late in Saturday afternoon’s meeting between the Sixers and Thunder in Philadelphia, Russell Westbrook was fouled by Joel Embiid. But it wasn’t your ordinary foul: It was a nasty looking collision where Embiid landed on Westbrook as the former tried to stop the latter on a fast break, and while it didn’t seem like Embiid was doing anything malicious, it looked ugly.

Russell Westbrook has to be held back from going after Joel Embiid after collision under basket pic.twitter.com/UZYS4KZZmH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 19, 2019

Embiid wasn’t called for anything other than a routine foul on the play, though Westbrook was notably angry about the collision on the court. Perhaps rightfully so, as it could have been much worse for both of them. Both guys stayed in the game — although Westbrook eventually fouled out — which ended in the Thunder’s favor thanks to some heroics from Paul George.

Afterward, Westbrook wasn’t in the mood to celebrate. He was upset with Embiid and let reporters know that things between the two of them were not kosher.