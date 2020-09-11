The Houston Rockets were downright abysmal in the first three quarters of Thursday night’s loss to the Lakers in Game 4, as a fourth quarter rally wasn’t enough to overcome a 23-point L.A. lead in the final period. The loss put Houston in the unenviable position of facing a 3-1 deficit to one of the league’s best teams, and their lack of energy and poor effort to open Game 4 was befuddling to many given how important it was to even the series to have a chance.

The one constant for the Rockets in the Bubble has been that energy and effort, as it’s the only way they have a chance playing their frenetic, small-ball style. That it wasn’t there in a virtual must-win was disheartening to say the least, and after the game, no one seemed to know why that happened.

James Harden was asked about the Rockets coming out flat first, and simply responded “good question” before awkwardly sitting there and awaiting the next question.

Why did the Rockets start so flat? "Good Question" pic.twitter.com/PQ9s8RnXHx — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 11, 2020

Russel Westbrook was more willing to speak on Houston’s lack of energy, but likewise had “no explanation,” expressing his frustration with the entire situation.

Russ doesn’t have an explanation for the slow start in Game 4. “There should have been some sense of urgency on everybody’s part” pic.twitter.com/dKyTSCUEOG — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 11, 2020

Harden and Westbrook combined for 46 points in Game 4, but both were prone to lapses of their own. Harden was dreadful in the first half, while Russ’ shooting and turnover woes continued. Houston’s dealing with an awkward circumstance with Danuel House currently sitting out as the NBA investigates him potentially breaking Bubble protocol, but that’s no excuse for the effort level shown on Thursday.

Saturday is, truly, a must-win, as they will head home from Orlando with a loss, and even if they have no answers for Thursday’s performance, they’ll have to find a way to make sure it at least doesn’t happen again come Game 5.