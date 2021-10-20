For the fourth time in LeBron James’ four-year tenure as a Los Angeles Laker, they dropped their regular-season opener. This time, it came at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, 121-114, and kicked off the LeBron-Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook Era with a loss.

The former two were spectacular and the best players on the floor, combining for 67 points. They looked every bit the superstars who guided Los Angeles to a title fewer than 13 months ago. Westbrook, though, as the newest member of this trio, did not. He struggled to the tune of eight points on 4-of-13 shooting, four assists and four turnovers.

Some of it was his responsibility. Seven of his 13 field goal attempts were jumpers, a few of which were ill-advised, early clock pull-ups. These are not conducive to maximizing his offensive impact anywhere, independent of context.

Other portions were outside of his control. Head coach Frank Vogel elected to start DeAndre Jordan and 23 of Westbrook’s 35 minutes were spent alongside Jordan or Dwight Howard. Sixteen of them were spent alongside two of Jordan, Howard and Davis.

Worst of all, he was paired with Rajon Rondo for seven minutes and during that span the Lakers were a minus-15. Rondo did not resemble a rotation-caliber guard on a contender last season and he certainly didn’t challenge that sentiment yesterday. Even ignoring that, trotting out Westbrook next to him in the backcourt simply doesn’t benefit either of them or the team and prevents Rondo from proving my hypothesis wrong.

For a guard in Westbrook who’s best with space around him and shouldn’t be relied upon to shoot outside the paint, Los Angeles sure constructed lineups that ran counter to such a concept.

With Rondo in the fold, the two former All-Stars took turns commandeering the offense and relegating the other to spot-up duties, a job for which they’re unqualified. A high ball-screen for Westbrook shouldn’t feature Rondo as a release valve shooter. If Rondo is going to maintain a rotation spot, Vogel has to separate him and Westbrook. And if Westbrook is going to fully succeed as a Laker, Vogel has to separate him and Rondo. Possessions like these are just frivolous, imprudent efforts.

Part of the reason so many of Westbrook’s minutes were shared with an ill-suited veteran center in Jordan or Howard is because the Lakers do not play Davis as a center full time. Their goal and his goal is to avoid the constant rigors that transpire as a full-time 5, while also enabling him to be a ball-hawk defensively and attack mismatches as a scorer. There are exploits to Davis at the 4, even if he and Los Angeles are optimized when he’s a center.