Amid Sunday’s mid-game skirmish between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical foul. Apparently, though, the hoopla surrounding the entire ordeal overshadowed that announcement making its way to him while the officials announced LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were ejected for their roles in the fracas.

When a reporter asked him the officials’ explanation behind that decision post-game, Westbrook was just then learning he earlier received a technical foul and couldn’t believe it.

"That's just being Russell, I guess…I don't know what I did but whatever." 🤷‍♂️ Russ didn't know he had a tech. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7OPw6LleiI — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 22, 2021

“Who got a tech?” Westbrook asked.

“You did,” replied a couple of media members.

“I got a tech? Oh, wow,” Westbrook said, staring at a copy of the box score in front of him. “Why’d I get a tech? I didn’t know I got a tech.”

Westbrook continued to scan the box score for a few seconds before reaching a conclusion.

“Wow, that’s interesting. Well, you know, that’s just being Russell, I guess,” he said. “When you’re Russell Westbrook, they just try to do anything, apparently. But, whatever. I don’t know why — I don’t know what I did. But, whatever, they gotta put it on somebody.”