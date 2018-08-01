Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is very good at a whole lot of stuff on the basketball court. One area where he has been decidedly not good for his entire career has been three-point shooting — Westbrook is a 31.1 percent shooter from deep over the course of his NBA career, with his top single-season mark coming when he hit 34.3 percent of his attempts during his MVP campaign in 2016-17.

On an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is going to be starved for shooting alongside Paul George, having a point guard who isn’t good at threes is an issue. In response, Westbrook is reportedly putting in a ton of work to refine his jumper over the summer.

ESPN’s Royce Young appeared on the latest edition of The Lowe Post podcast to talk about this offseason and the upcoming campaign for Oklahoma City. When prompted about the team’s potential shooting woes from deep, Young let it be known that Westbrook is working this summer to be part of the solution. (Head to the 11ish minute mark for the conversation.)