russell westbrook
Getty Image
DimeMag

Russell Westbrook Is Being Traded To The Jazz And Bought Out (Again) Before Joining The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook‘s time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the 2023 trade deadline when L.A. sent him to the Utah Jazz, which bought him out and opened up a path for him to join the Los Angeles Clippers. Fast-forward to this offseason and after a tumultuous tenure with the Clippers, that exact thing is happening once again.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers are sending Westbrook to the Jazz, along with a second-round pick swap and cash, as part of a sign-and-trade to bring Kris Dunn to L.A. After the trade, Westbrook is going to get bought out, which will make it easy for him to join the Denver Nuggets, a team that has had interest in bringing him on board throughout this summer.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brought word that the Clippers will make it a point to keep Dunn around, as the sign-and-trade will give him a 3-year, $17 million deal that adds some defensive tenacity in the team’s backcourt.

A report earlier this offseason indicated that Denver wanted to acquire Westbrook, with Nikola Jokic personally pushing for the team to get him after losing both Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer. Westbrook is coming off of a campaign where he largely held a bench role with the Clippers, and averaged 11.1 points, five rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors