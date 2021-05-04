Russell Westbrook’s triple-doubles have long been a topic of conversation, from when he first averaged a triple-double for a season en route to an MVP award in 2017 to now when it’s become a debate over just how impressive his historic production is.

Westbrook has shrugged off questions about his triple-doubles as he closes in on Oscar Robertson’s all-time record, saying that if everyone could do it they would and noting that he simply tries to compete hard every night and do whatever he can. Part of the reason for the debate over his numbers is some believing he doesn’t impact winning as much as other stars, but as the Wizards have gone on a tear to end the season, thanks in large part to his productivity, he’s offering ample pushback of that argument.

On Monday, Westbrook had another monster outing in a 154-141 win over the Pacers that pulled Washington within a half game of Indiana for ninth in the East and just a game and a half back of Charlotte for 8th. For the second time in his career, Russell Westbrook had a 20-assist and 20-rebound performance, as he went off for 14 points, 21 rebounds, and 24 assists, becoming the first player to ever have two such games in NBA history — Wilt Chamberlain did it once. The 24 assists and 21 rebounds both matched career-high marks for Westbrook, as he is enjoying some of his best basketball right now in Washington.

Two of Russell Westbrook's 1⃣4⃣ FIRST HALF ASSISTS have been DIMES! 👀 8 PTS, 12 REB, 14 AST for Russ at the break on NBA LP. pic.twitter.com/Uo9G4cw0EA — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2021

Russ hands out his career-high tying 24th ASSIST late for the @WashWizards! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vNudLJz1pI — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2021

For all the fatigue over the discussion of Westbrook piling up the stats, it shouldn’t be overlooked that this is an incredible feat, as any time you can do something Wilt never did it means you have done something truly preposterous. As a whole, the Wizards had an historic evening, putting up 154 points and racking up fifty (50) assists in the game, becoming the first team to do so in more than 30 years.

The Wizards are the first team to dish 50 assists in an NBA game since the Suns did it on Nov. 10, 1990. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 4, 2021

Westbrook and Bradley Beal (who had 26/6/5 in the win) have this Washington squad rolling and as the play-in approaches, they look like one of the East’s more dangerous teams which is a wild thing to say after how they started the season.