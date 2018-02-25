Russell Westbrook has spoken out about his run-in with Zaza Pachulia during Saturday’s game between Oklahoma City and Golden State, and the Thunder guard has come out swinging. Pachulia fell on Westbrook during the Warriors’ 112-80 win over their conference rivals, and due to the nature by which it happened, many hoops fans (and even Kyrie Irving) said this was the latest chapter of Pachulia being a dirty player.
It turns out Westbrook agrees with this assessment. Westbrook met with the media after the game and didn’t hold back, saying Golden State’s big man “obviously” tried to take him out.
Considering that Swaggy P’s foot caught Zaza…get the fuck outta here.
yeah that’ll definitely take down a 280 pound man
Swaggy is over 200, Russ is a hair under 200.
Russ fell on Young, so that’s a combined 400 pounds catching the weakest part of the leg (y’know, bending it the way it’s supposed to bend).
I know Zaza is busy working on his sprawl defense in his off hours, but he doesn’t have 280 pounds in his goddamn knee.
