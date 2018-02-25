Getty Image

Russell Westbrook has spoken out about his run-in with Zaza Pachulia during Saturday’s game between Oklahoma City and Golden State, and the Thunder guard has come out swinging. Pachulia fell on Westbrook during the Warriors’ 112-80 win over their conference rivals, and due to the nature by which it happened, many hoops fans (and even Kyrie Irving) said this was the latest chapter of Pachulia being a dirty player.

It turns out Westbrook agrees with this assessment. Westbrook met with the media after the game and didn’t hold back, saying Golden State’s big man “obviously” tried to take him out.