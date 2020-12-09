The great state of New Jersey is known for many things — Bruce Springsteen, a debate over what you call a round, circular disc of meat (either Taylor Ham or something else that is incorrect), me, the Cake Boss, lots of stuff. But few things are associated with the state like The Sopranos, HBO’s triumph of a television series that told the story of Tony Soprano, his real family, and his mob family. It ruled.

Anyway, regardless of whether or not you have seen it, you probably know to associate the show with the state. The fine folks at Rutgers are aware of this, and decided to lean in during the team’s basketball game on Tuesday night against Syracuse. Like many teams, Rutgers is unable to have fans in its stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they’ve opted to put a bunch of cardboard cutouts in the stands.

For Tuesday’s game against Syracuse, this meant that Tony and some of his loved ones took in the performance by the 21st-ranked Scarlet Knights.

Tony (who was portrayed by the late James Gandolfini, a Rutgers graduate) was joined by his wife, Carmella; his henchman, Paulie; his daughter, Meadow; his nephew, Christopher; and his consigliere, Silvio. All of them woke up this mornin’ and got themselves a ticket to see Rutgers play Syracuse.