The Sacramento Kings Are Creating Chaos In The Best Possible Way

For nearly two decades, the Kings have wandered aimlessly through the Western Conference, enduring a playoff drought that currently stands at 14 straight seasons. Worse yet, there’s rarely been real reason for optimism in Sacramento. Rebuilds have sputtered out before they ever got a chance to get going. Coaches came and went, while young players hardly showed any consistency or promise for the future. For a while there was a big question if the team would even stay in town. Two years ago, that started to change, and this year’s group has jumped out to a 3-1 start and recaptured the energy and thrill that made them everyone’s favorite late-night watch in 2018.

It all starts with the stream of energy that De’Aaron Fox leaves in his wake propelling them to turn every game into a match of will and athletic prowess. Sometimes, it hardly feels like basketball, the score taken more by bodies strewn about than baskets made.After signing a five-year, $195 million extension this fall, Fox has been solid and efficient on offense, leading the team with 20.8 points and 6.8 assists per game, but his real value has come on defense, where he’s averaging a steal and a block per game and leads the league in loose balls recovered with eight.

When the best player competes and puts his body on the line on both ends on a nightly basis the way Fox does, that sort of infectious energy makes a team a nightly pain to deal with and gives them a puncher’s chance at winning every game. Nothing embodied that more than his chasedown block in Sacramento’s ridiculous overtime win over Denver last week.

🦊 TOO BUSY MAKING 𝘾𝙇𝙐𝙏𝘾𝙃 PLAYS TO LISTEN TO YOUR PODCAST! pic.twitter.com/QMwpKvMAMu — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 24, 2020

But the real treat of the season so far has been Tyrese Haliburton, who on draft night was already being called a steal and has proven those insta-takers correct already.

With a few minutes to go in the Kings’ breakout win over Denver on Tuesday night, Haliburton reared up and let it fly from nearly halfcourt, a shot that the unwritten rules of basketball state is not one most players are ever allowed to take. Damian Lillard and Steph Curry earned the right to try it; Haliburton only just turned pro. Maybe it’s the Kings or maybe it’s an underdog story like Haliburton’s, but there was something about that shot that felt like a fairytale. Those stories are about overcoming odds, wanting it more, and being heroic. As he pulled up over Nikola Jokic for the dagger three, Haliburton seemed to charge up on all the negativity directed toward the Kings, his draft stock, and their chances this season and turn it into kinetic energy — and a win.

How this man fell to 12th in a weak draft is beyond understanding, as he’s already earned a spot in the crunch time rotation and the team is simply better when he’s in the game. It’s early, but the Kings have so far been 15.4 points better per 100 possessions with Haliburton on the floor, and his energy and versatility on defense has been particularly impactful.