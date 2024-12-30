The Sacramento Kings fired Mike Brown on Friday after a 13-18 start to the 2024-25 season, falling to 12th in the West and three games back of the final Play-In spot already. They have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams given where expectations were coming into the year, and seem miles away from the team that won the 3-seed just two seasons ago.

While you can argue the decision to fire Brown is an example of this, how they got to this point isn’t a tale of organizational malpractice, but a reminder of how thin the margins are for building a contender in today’s NBA, especially as one of the league’s non-destination teams. There are a number of factors that have brought the Kings to this point, where they’ve fired their coach and are staring down an ever-shrinking window to appease De’Aaron Fox’s desire to compete for titles. For one, they are the latest in a long line of teams that you can argue are the victims of their own sudden success. That 2023 playoff appearance saw them earn the 3-seed, but that was as a 48-win team taking advantage of a down year in the West. While they failed to build on that the following year, Sacramento still won 46 games and finished in ninth — the same spot they would’ve been as a 48-win team, too.

Sacramento tried to do all the right things in building this team, and in a vacuum, each of their decisions makes sense. They paired Fox with Domantas Sabonis, creating a star duo that complements each other beautifully on the offensive end of the floor. They drafted a wing in Keegan Murray who, if all went well, would be an ideal fit between them on the wing. They made free agency and trade additions that, initially, looked like steals in Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter. After plateauing last season, they swapped out Harrison Barnes for DeMar DeRozan to alleviate some of the scoring burden on their stars and shift Murray back into a more comfortable role.

Unfortunately, even the best laid plans can go awry. They’ve seen their depth get thinner as they’ve handed out contract extensions (most notably a max for Sabonis) and the players they’ve placed bets on to pick up the slack in larger roles have regressed. Monk has been a league-average shooter since his arrival and remains one, but his microwave tendencies are much more impactful when he’s buoying a bench unit in bursts rather than needing to provide a constant lift. The reason they’ve needed more from Monk is because Huerter and Murray have never been able to regain the form of two years ago, with both falling off a cliff in terms of three-point efficiency (Murray: 44.1 percent to 29.5 percent; Huerter: 40.2 percent to 31.2 percent). That has been a gigantic reason for the Kings falling down to the 24th-best three-point shooting team in the league, which is how a team that was once an offensive juggernaut becomes a slightly above-average unit.

When you go back through the last two years of Kings roster decisions, there aren’t any that jump out as disastrous when they happened. The Huerter deal was thought to be a value deal for Sacramento at the time when they acquired him from Atlanta, but his regression has been rather staggering. Extending Monk was, likewise, a no-brainer at the time, and he’s at least maintained his level, even if they hoped in an ideal world for a leap of some kind. And then there’s the Sabonis extension. They had no real choice but to give him after how well he played that first season after he was acquired in a trade for Tyrese Haliburton (a thorny subject, but again, it made sense if you decided Fox was The Guy), because when you have an All-Star talent in today’s NBA, you basically have to give them a max.

The Kings especially aren’t a team that can play hardball with All-Star caliber players, because few are going to have Sacramento high on their list of preferred destinations. That is not necessarily unique to the Kings, as I’d venture a guess that this sentiment goes for a majority of teams in the NBA, but Sacramento not only lacks the location to attract stars, they also have had plenty of organizational dysfunction working against them as well.

And so, the Kings bet on that 2023 season being just the beginning of a great run, hoping they had finally put the right pieces together and could try out stability for a change. Instead, it appears that season was a mirage. Sabonis and Fox have continued to be excellent and maintained that level, but they occupy the tier below the ultra-elite that make a team a title contender by their mere presence. When you have that caliber of star, you can’t miss with your supporting cast. Unfortunately for Sacramento, rather than internal development, they’ve seen regression around their stars, and their attempt this offseason to salvage things by signing DeRozan has not brought about the turnaround they hoped for. Now, the Kings are rapidly approaching a crossroads.

Fox’s future looms over everything in Sacramento. They tried to build a contender around him and thought they were doing it the right way. Instead, they’re stuck with two options to try and salvage the Fox era or see him become the latest young star to push his way to greener pastures. One is to ask for patience. That tends to be in short supply for young NBA stars who don’t see a clear vision, but the Kings can try and sell Fox on this group just needing more time to coalesce and that they’re not that far off from a run if they can get Murray out of his slump. However, given they just fired their otherwise successful coach after a slow start (which, it should be said, is the first sign of possibly reverting back to the Kangz of old), I have a hard time imagining this is a real option.