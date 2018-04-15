Getty Image

The Kawhi Leonard saga in San Antonio has been one of the most bizarre stories in the NBA this season, with there being an apparent disconnect between the franchise and the superstar that isn’t even with the team while he rehabs.

As so many have pointed out, part of what makes the Leonard-Spurs situation so strange is that it involves a franchise that’s been a model of consistency and avoided almost any drama involving its star players over the years. From David Robinson to Tim Duncan to Tony Parker to Manu Ginobili and the early years of Kawhi’s ascendance to superstardom, San Antonio was a marvel of transitioning power on the floor and getting its top players to buy in to the system.

Now, that’s fracturing and it’s caused many to wonder if this is the end of the road for the Spurs dynasty, with many teams expected to call about Leonard’s availability this summer, including the Clippers who reportedly have plans to make a major push for the star forward. In the meantime, San Antonio appears headed for a quick exit from the postseason at the hands of the Warriors, and while that happens, the stories about the Leonard saga will only continue to pour out of that series.