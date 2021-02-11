Seth Curry’s Sensational Shooting Has Transformed The Sixers Offense

Seth Curry has always, to use a very technical term, been able to shoot the ever-loving sh*t out of the basketball. He is a Curry, after all, and dating back to his college days — first at Liberty, then at Duke — shooting has been the prominent tool in his aresenal. Even though he went undrafted and had to work his way through the G League, it seemed like a safe bet that Curry’s sheer gravity as a shooter would get him a look somewhere.

It took him a few years of bouncing around — he’d never stayed in one place for more than one year — but last season, Curry signed the first lengthy contract of his career when he put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Even with his gaudy stats, averaging 12.4 points per game and connecting on 45.2 percent of his triples in 64 games with 25 starts, Curry yet again found himself on the move this offseason. Dallas, in an attempt to shore up its defense, and Philadelphia, desperate for some shooting, agreed to a Curry-for-Josh Richardson swap that made sense for both sides, even if the general sentiment is that Richardson is a better player on the whole in a vaccum.

That last thing was what made the trade so interesting from the Sixers’ perspective. Richardson never quite fit in alongside his trio of big-money teammates in Philly (Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons) and their major free agent signing that summer (the likewise-jettisoned Al Horford). But he is still a good player, and if someone wanted to take a more macro perspective of this deal, it theoretically could serve as an interesting data point in the value of fit vs. the value of talent.

So far, the returns have been quite good for Philly. Just looking at lineups that feature Embiid, Harris, Simmons, and Curry/Richardson, via Cleaning the Glass, two things stick out. The first: The Sixers’ offense went from really bad at scoring last year (106.9 points per 100 possessions with an effective field goal percentage of 51.2 percent, good for the 21st and 23rd percentile, respectively, of lineups) to incredibly good at it this year (125.1 and 62.1 percent, respectively, both in the 99th percentile). There are obviously other mitigating factors — for example, the most-used lineup with that quartet last year also included Horford, while this year, he’s been replaced with Danny Green, giving the team more floor spacing and off-ball movement — but the general sentiment of “Curry has played a major role in transforming the Sixers’ offense” is not off-base.

We’ll dive into him, specifically, more, but the thing I find particularly interesting is this second point. Curry is a worse defender than Richardson. Green is a different defender than Horford. The entire idea behind last year’s Sixers was to be bigger and stronger and nastier than other teams on defense, and have that carry the team through offensive slights. And despite this, the lineups with Embiid, Harris, Simmons and Curry have not experienced a gigantic drop-off compared to when Richardson was plugged in. Last year: 102 points per 100 possessions, 50.6 effective field goal percentage allowed. This year: 103.2, 51.6 percent. Their turnover percentage is slightly up even if it is in the same ballpark (11.9 percent last year, 13.9 percent this year), same for their offensive rebounding percentage (19.7 percent up to 20.1 percent). Their free throw numbers, again, are fairly similar — a 16.6 free throw rate last year, up to a 17.8 free throw rate this year.

Basically, Philly could afford to surround Embiid and Simmons with shooting, bolstering their offense and giving those two (particularly Embiid, an MVP frontrunner) space to work because it is extremely hard to be bad on defense when your basketball team has Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on it. Besides, it’s not as though the Sixers added guys who are completely incapable on that end. Green is a solid defender, Harris has size, length, and is active (three things that help you get by on that side of the ball even if you’re not exactly Gary Payton), and Curry is good at using his inherent high hoops IQ as a Curry to his advantage.

Good one-on-one defense between Simmons and Grant. Grant is so engrossed in the battle he doesn't notice Curry coming in for the strip. pic.twitter.com/mVd0dvoZQO — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) January 24, 2021

Among their starting five, Green has given them good shooting (36.2 percent), while Harris is hitting triples at a career-best clip (43.8 percent). Curry, though, is torching teams with his ability to hit from downtown. He’s connecting on 50.7 percent of his triples, the best mark in the league. Funny enough, a higher percentage of his field goal attempts are from two (52.8 percent of them) than from three, and he’s hitting half of them, as well. He doesn’t get to the free throw line a ton, but when he does, he does not miss. Curry is, much like a revered ESPN docuseries, 30-for-30 from the charity stripe this season.