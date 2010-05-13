Shanghai’s New NBA Store Is Changing The Game

If you’ve ever been to New York City, then you know hitting up the NBA Store on 5th Avenue is as big a destination as visiting the Empire State Building. So if you’ve already made the trip, what’s next? How about the NBA Store in Shanghai. The NBA announced today the opening of a new NBA Store inside the Shanghai World Expo, the largest World’s Fair site ever at over two square miles. And with a record 70 million visitors expected to visit the Expo this year during the six-month celebration, you know they’ll be selling quite a few Yao Ming and Yi Jianlian jerseys.

But don’t get it twisted, this isn’t the NBA’s first foray into China. The new NBA Store at the Expo is the eighth store in China, but the first one built with the NBA’s new global retail design – something that will become a permanent NBA icon in the city of Shanghai.

“The love of basketball and excitement for the NBA in China is so strong that it made sense for us to unveil our new global retail design in Shanghai,” said Tim Chen, CEO, NBA China. “As people from around the world visit the Expo over the next six months, they will have the opportunity to connect with our brand and experience the NBA in this new interactive retail environment.”

Taking inspiration from the NBA game experience, the new store design features arena-style lighting, open ceilings, and basketball-inspired signage, as well as NBA game-action photography, game footage and other NBA trivia that brings fans closer to the game (that they may never see in person). And with all the jerseys, basketballs, footwear, memorabilia and souvenirs you could imagine, it’s the next best thing to catching a game at MSG.

