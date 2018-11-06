Shaq Is Reportedly Teaming Up With Ken Jeong In A New Reality Show

Getty Image

Even with his NBA days firmly in his rear-view mirror, Shaquille O’Neal has persisted as one of the most ubiquitous athlete-celebrities of his generation. He’s a staple of Inside the NBA on TNT, he endorses all sorts of random consumer products, and he’s made numerous appearances in TV and film.

Shaq is easily one of the most marketable personalities in sports history, but his various forays into acting have been met with mixed reviews, to say the least. Undaunted by critical reception, he continues to ply his wares in Hollywood.

According to a new report, the Big Diesel is currently in the process of developing a pilot episode for TBS for an unscripted comedy show called Unqualified that he will star in alongside Ken Jeong.