Shaq Shared A Hilarious Kobe Story About Not Passing At Bryant’s Memorial Service

Monday, on 2/24, Staples Center played host to a memorial service and celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. It featured heartfelt speeches from the likes of Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, and more, with a who’s who of NBA royalty in attendance to pay their respects to Kobe, Gianna, and the others that died in the helicopter crash.

Kobe’s most famous teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, also stepped to the podium to deliver a speech about Bryant, and in a way only Shaq can, he brought some laughter and levity to the day. Shaq noted how even when they were butting heads and at odds with each other, there was always a respect between the two, and offered a funny story of a time some of their Lakers teammates were complaining about him not passing the ball so he went to talk to Kobe, who gave him a spectacular response.

“In truth, Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and love for one another. The day Kobe gained my respect was the guys were complaining, saying, ‘Shaq, Kobe’s not passing the ball.’ I said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ I said, ‘Kobe, there’s no I in team,’ and he said, ‘I know but there’s an M-E in that motherf*cker.’ So I went back and told Rick and Big Shot Bob, ‘Just get the rebound, he’s not passing.’

Shaq would then give the assembled crowd a call to action at the end of his speech, saying it’s on us to continue on Kobe’s legacy going forward and heed his words on overcoming challenges and seeing them as opportunity.

“Now it’s time for us to continue your legacy.” Shaq on Kobe’s impact. pic.twitter.com/Zw2n3b1aMB — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

“Mamba, you were taken away from us way too soon. The next chapter of life was just beginning, and now it’s time for us to continue your legacy. You said yourself that everything negative — pressure, challenges — was all an opportunity for me to rise. So we now take that sage advice to now rise from anguish, and begin with the healing. Just know that we got your back, little brother. I’ll look after things down here. I’ll be sure to teach Natalia, Bianca, and baby Capri all your moves, and I promise I will not teach them my free throw techniques. But for now, I take comfort in the fact that as we speak, Kobe and Gigi are holding hands and walking to the nearest basketball court. Kobe will show here some new Mamba moves today, and Gigi will soon master them. Kobe, you’re heaven’s MVP, I love you, and my man, til we meet again. Rest in peace, Kobe.”

It was one of many incredible tributes to Bryant on the afternoon, as the league gathered to pay respects to his legacy on and off the court.