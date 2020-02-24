Vanessa Bryant paid loving tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant at their Staples Center memorial on Monday, an emotional day in Los Angeles as a city mourned a legend gone too soon.

The wife of Kobe Bryant had remained quiet in the weeks since the tragic helicopter crash that killed nine people in California last month. But Monday’s tribute included a lengthy speech from Bryant, a tearful celebration of her late daughter and the man she called the love of her life.

"Gigi would have easily become the best player in the WNBA." Vanessa Bryant remembers her daughter, Gianna. pic.twitter.com/9tv3w8wL6a — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

The full memorial can be viewed here and includes performances from Beyonce and many other touching tributes. But Vanessa Bryant’s eloquent memorial in the face of tragedy will long be remembered.

“She was a beautiful kind, happy, silly, thoughtful and loving daughter and sister,” Bryant said of the daughter she lovingly called Gigi. “She was so full of life and had so much more to offer this world.”

Her emotional speech drew tears from many in the audience. The camera caught Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez crying as Vanessa spoke of her desire to play in the WNBA and advocate for equal pay in women’s sports. She drew cheers and tears, lovingly paying tribute to her daughter before moving on to the Laker legend.

“He was my everything.” Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe at the Celebration of Life. pic.twitter.com/vHb9xP0qmm — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

“Kobe love me more than I could ever express or put into words,” Bryant said.

She spoke of her relationship with Bryant, the gifts he would give her and the way they built a family together.

“We loved each other with our whole beings,” she said. “Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family.”

Vanessa explained how Bryant raised his daughters and how their relationship changed after retirement. She also shared a fun story about how Bryant would get worried if she wasn’t in her seats at the start of games, asking security where she was and if she was OK.